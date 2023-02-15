OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for someone to love, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare has dozens of pets in need of loving homes.

The shelter took in 46 animals on Feb. 13 but only recorded 7 adoptions.

Sadly, 12 dogs were euthanized.

There are 195 cats and 354 dogs in foster homes.

  • Blue Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Carrie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cash Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Magnus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Maverick Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Max Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Miley Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pink Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sadie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Scooby Doo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sprout Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Gypsy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.