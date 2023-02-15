OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for someone to love, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare has dozens of pets in need of loving homes.

The shelter took in 46 animals on Feb. 13 but only recorded 7 adoptions.

Sadly, 12 dogs were euthanized.

There are 195 cats and 354 dogs in foster homes.

Blue Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Carrie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cash Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Magnus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Maverick Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Max Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Miley Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pink Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sadie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Scooby Doo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sprout Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Gypsy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.