PHOTOS: FBI seeking information on violent protesters at Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate the people involved in Wednesday’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI released a series of photographs of people who were “actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C.,” the agency said.

FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI

FBI photo of protesters

“We have deployed our full investigative resources and are working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to aggressively pursue those involved in criminal activity during the events of January 6.”

The agency is urging people who saw unlawful activity during the violent protests to submit information to them. The FBI has provided an online tips form.

The FBI also said people may call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to report tips and/or information related to the investigation.