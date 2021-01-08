PHOTOS: FBI seeking information on violent protesters at Capitol

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate the people involved in Wednesday’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.  

The FBI released a series of photographs of people who were “actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C.,” the agency said.

  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI photos of protesters
    FBI photo of protesters
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI
  • FBI Seeks information on these individuals. Pics FBI

“We have deployed our full investigative resources and are working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to aggressively pursue those involved in criminal activity during the events of January 6.”

The agency is urging people who saw unlawful activity during the violent protests to submit information to them. The FBI has provided an online tips form.

The FBI also said people may call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to report tips and/or information related to the investigation.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter