PHOTOS: ‘Golden Girls’ house sells for $4 million

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BRENTWOOD, Calif. – The iconic “Golden Girls” house has sold for roughly $4 million, according to Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The Brentwood, California house ended up selling for more than $1 million over the asking price. The home was made famous in outdoor shots for the sitcom, which starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

  • (Credit : Brandon V. Photography / IG: @brandonvphoto)
  • (Credit : Brandon V. Photography / IG: @brandonvphoto)
  • (Credit : Brandon V. Photography / IG: @brandonvphoto)
  • (Credit : Brandon V. Photography / IG: @brandonvphoto)
  • (Credit : Brandon V. Photography / IG: @brandonvphoto)

The 2,901 square-foot, 4-bedroom home was listed at $2,999,000. The house served as the facade of the home the four women shared in Miami.

Listing agent Rachelle Rosten said 20 people put down offers, prompting a bidding war between nine people.

“The Golden Girls” aired from 1985 to 1992 and aired 180 episodes across seven seasons. Of the four lead actresses, only 98 year-old Betty White is still living.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter