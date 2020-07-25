Photos: Remembering television legend Regis Philbin

053374 01: UNDATED FILE PHOTO: TV hosts Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford kid around for the camera during a studio session. (Photo by Liaison)

NEW YORK (NEXSTAR/WJW) — Longtime television host Regis Philbin has died at 88 years old, his family confirmed to People on Saturday.

Philbin had been a staple of American television since 1988 when began his career as the host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.

In 2001, the franchise became Live! with Regis and Kelly, co-starring Kelly Ripa. Philbin left the show in 2011 after 23 years on-air.

Philbin was also the original host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” from 1999 to 2002.

He also hosted “Million Dollar Password” the first season of “America’s Got Talent” and had recurring appearances on “Today,” “Rachael Ray,” “The Talk,” “The Meredith Vieira Show” “The Tonight Show,” “Entertainment Tonight,” “The View,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Good Morning America,” “Wheel of Fortune,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “Jeopardy!” “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” and more.