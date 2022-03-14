LVIV, Ukraine (Storyful/KFOR) – As the sound of bombs have unfortunately become somewhat familiar to Ukrainians, the beautiful sound of piano notes instead filled their ears, as many rushed to flee the war-torn country.

A pianist sat outside a railway station in Lviv, entertaining all those who passed by.

Inside the railway station, Ukrainians are able to board trains traveling through “green corridors,” established to allow residents to safely evacuate their country during times of war.

The United Nations Refugee Agency has reported that more than 2.8 million Ukrainians have become refugees thus far – a number which continues to grow.