Pilot injured after small plane crash in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed in Wagoner County over the weekend.

On Saturday, Wagoner County dispatchers received information about a plane crash south of Coweta in the area of East 205th and State Highway 72.

Several agencies responded to the scene and had to use golf carts and four-wheelers in muddy fields and heavy foliage to get to the crash site.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot was flown to the hospital with significant injuries and their condition was unknown at the time.

The plane had taken off from the Haskell Airport before having unknown issues and crashing.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.