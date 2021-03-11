‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond gives update after family member injured in head-on crash

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 06: Ellen Levine (L) and Ree Drummond speak during The Pioneer Woman Magazine Celebration with Ree Drummond at The Mason Jar on June 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine)

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – ‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond has issued an update and message of thanks after a head-on crash left one family member in critical condition and injured her husband.

Caleb G. Drummond, 21, is in critical condition at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa. He suffered head, internal torso, arm and leg injuries in a crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon near Pawhuska.

He was driving south on a gravel road, while 52-year-old Ladd Drummond, who is Ree Drummond’s husband, was driving north.

High winds on the gravel road made it difficult to see, causing the two drivers to crash the trucks head-on, according to the news release.

The impact ejected Caleb Drummond approximately 70 feet.

Caleb was taken by ambulance to the Tulsa hospital. Ladd refused treatment at the scene.

Today, Ree gave an update and expressed her thanks via her Facebook page.

There are no other details available on the two men’s conditions.