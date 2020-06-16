Pistols firing in Stillwater: Star running back and head coach Gundy seem to settle differences in Twitter video

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard reacted Monday afternoon to a viral picture of Oklahoma State University head football coach Mike Gundy at the lake wearing a One America News Network T-shirt.

“I’m looking forward to making some changes and it starts at the top with me and we’ve got good days ahead,” Mike Gundy said in the social media video.

Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

“From now on we’re going to focus on bringing change and that’s the most important thing,” Chuba Hubbard said.

Hubbard originally sent a tweet in response to the picture saying:

“I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

“I met with some players and realized it’s a very sensitive issue with what’s going on,” Gundy said in the video.

I stand with him! https://t.co/WWOs2ALxml — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 15, 2020

“He has to be extra cautious about what he is allegedly supporting,” said Lauren Knori, an OSU football fan. “Just by what he wears or the voice he knows he has, as a voice for all of Oklahoma State University.”

OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100% support brotha https://t.co/2JquXm3aPe — Justice Hill (@jhill21_) June 15, 2020

The One America News Network, as seen on Gundy’s shirt, is often criticized for their partisan conservative viewpoints. At one point even calling themselves one of Trump’s greatest supporters in a tweet.

“If it’s that bad, you know it needs to be talked about with all the sensitive things that’s going on right now,” said David James, another OSU football fan.

Oklahoma State University president Burns Hargis released a statement Monday afternoon on the incident.

“I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes. This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State.”

The fans that fill the seats at Boone Pickens stadium said they do have an understanding for Mike Gundy.

“Would it be insensitive?” asked Davis. “Honestly, I mean it’s personal if he chose to wear the shirt I don’t see anything wrong with it.”

“Just overall opinions, I think we’re all entitled to those,” Knori said.

Hubbard even apologized in his and Gundy’s social media video.

“I went about it the wrong way by tweeting,” he said.

No don’t get it twisted. Foots still on the gas. Results are coming. It’s not over. — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 16, 2020

The fans though, said they also have an understanding for his original response.

“I understand his frustration and especially he’s just voicing his opinion which he obviously has a reason to do that,” Knori said.

By voicing our opinion we are happy to have came to a conclusion and opened a gateway to create some serious CHANGE around Oklahoma State. My teammates and I have all agreed we will go ahead and resume all workouts and activities. We’re all in this together✊🏾 — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 15, 2020

The person who took the original picture of Mike Gundy at the lake informed News 4 that he deleted it from a Facebook page it was placed on.