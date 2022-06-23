MIAMI, Florida (Storyful/KFOR) – A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed while landing at Miami International Airport in Florida on June 21st, sending three people to the hospital.

The nose of the plane is also visibly damaged in the video tweeted by @findmory, whose plane taxied by the aftermath.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-82 jetliner is owned by discount airline Red Air, based in the Dominican Republic.

Firefighters put out the flames with foam, and contained the fuel leakage.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.