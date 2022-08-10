CORONA, California (KFOR/Storyful) – After a small plane experienced engine problems, the pilot had no choice but to try to land on a California freeway, resulting in a collision with a pickup and fiery crash.

“It felt like a hard bump. Hard to describe,” pilot Andrew Cho told KTLA. “We were four to five feet in the air when the plane stalled completely and fell to the ground.”

Miraculously, neither the pilot and his passenger, nor three people inside the pickup were injured.

Cho said he tried to land between moving vehicles on the 91 Freeway in Corona on August 9th.

Video at the top of this story shows the Corona Fire Department arriving on the scene and dousing the flames.