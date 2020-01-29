Police: 4 arrested in connection to Oklahoma man's murder

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say four people, including three teenagers, have been arrested in connection to the death of an Oklahoma man.

Earlier this month, officers with the Ponca City Police Department were called to a home on N. Oak Street following a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 20-year-old Shon Delodge suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

Investigators arrested 22-year-old Tristan Pappan on complaints of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A short time later, authorities arrested a 17-year-old male on complaints of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Tuesday, officials announced that two other teenagers had been taken into custody in connection to the murder.

Investigators say another 17-year-old male was arrested on complaints of accessory to first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit a felony. A 13-year-old male was arrested on complaints of accessory to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, and attempted escape from custody.

“This investigation is not over. Our Investigators are still combing through a lot of evidence and more interviews are planned. I encourage anyone with information into this heinous crime to contact us immediately," said Det. Capt. Kevin Jeffries.

If you have any information on the crime, call Ponca City Area CrimeStoppers at (580) 762-5100. You may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

36.706981 -97.085595