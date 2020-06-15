Police arrest man after a fatal hit and run accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – At around 5 a.m. Monday, someone called 911 saying they found a woman lying in the roadway here near Southeast 29th and High.

Dispatcher: “Oklahoma City 911 what’s your emergency?”

Caller: “Uh yes ma’am. Somebody hit a lady. I think she’s dead.”

“There’s parts of cars thrown here like lights and everything,” the 911 called said.

Unfortunately, she was already dead when officers arrived.

“It appears she’d been hit by a vehicle and then the vehicle took off. Simply drove away from the scene and left her there in the roadway to die,” Master Sergeant Gary Knight said.

Surveillance videos from nearby businesses show the driver of an SUV leaving the scene, but it didn’t take long for someone to come forward.

Police say hours later 19-year-old Carlos Vega-Palma turned himself in. He was arrested on a complaint of leaving the scene of an accident.

“You have to by law stay around. You cannot simply leave, especially if a person’s injured. In this case, they were killed by it,” Knight said.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Tiffanie Dixon.