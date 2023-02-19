OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person has been found with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex near West I-240 Service Road. Police arrested the male suspect Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the Brickell apartment complex Sunday morning. Police told KFOR the suspect is now in custody after searching for him on the property. Police also found the weapon that he used.

There was a heavy police presence Sunday. KFOR spoke with some neighbors who reacted to the news.

“That’s when we actually realized that someone had got shot,” said George Haynes, says he lives nearby where the shooting happened.

One neighbor who lives nearby said he heard the gunshots Sunday morning.

“If you like, take your hand and just bang on that window with an open hand. That’s what it sounded like,” said Haynes.

George Haynes caught Ring doorbell footage capturing the sound of 23 gunshots across the street.

Haynes also said after he heard the gunshots, his wife found a bullet casing on his mom’s driveway.

Haynes said police told him he’s not able to get back to his home as police continue to investigate.

“One of the police officers told me was a high-powered rifle,” said Haynes.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

“There’s a guy laying on the ground, and it didn’t look like a guy at first, but I come back in and next thing you know, the whole block is just full of police officers,” said Haynes.

Police are currently still investigating.

As police continue to investigate, the apartment complex will remain closed.