Police called to Kong’s Tavern after video shows crowd on patio

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — On Tuesday night, Police were called to a midtown bar and restaurant that appeared to be overcrowded.

Video posted to social media shows a packed Kong’s Tavern patio on Tuesday night, with a long line of people waiting to get inside, not social distancing.

Police were called and according to the police report, the manager told officers “they had no security at the time and could not regulate the amount of people that had entered the building.”

The manager then told the officer “they have the entire business set up for the social distancing proclamation that is set” and also said they were “attempting to get people out the door so that way they will be under the half capacity rule that is set in place.”

The manager also said they spread all tables seven feet apart and the area where people order drinks requires them to be six feet apart.

The officer wrote in the report “I observed the inside of the building to not be a crowded as the outside made it look.”

The officer did not issue the business a citation.