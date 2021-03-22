Police catch suspect in Biltmore Hotel murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police have caught the suspect in a murder at the Biltmore Hotel Saturday night.

Police say the suspect, now identified as 28-year-old Rogelio Agundis, got in an altercation with the victim and shot him. The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

“There’s actually surveillance of video of part of it, we don’t know exactly how the altercation started,” Capt. Jeff Spruill with Oklahoma City Police said.

The male victim went down the hallway after he was shot and then collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There’s broken glass and some things like that in the actual lobby, but the male was shot in the back hallway,” Spruill said.

The suspect left the scene, possibly with a woman, but police don’t know if she had any involvement.

“They left the Biltmore in supposedly a white ford F150 extended cap pickup out toward Reno Avenue,” Spruill said.

Police found Agundis hours later in South Oklahoma City around 4 a.m. after homicide detectives got some information that he was in the area.