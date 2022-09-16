WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – A Friday morning police chase turned into a deadly shootout in Western Oklahoma.

It all started when the suspect went to a Weatherford business, pulled a gun and threatened an employee.

The business called authorities, and police were able to locate the suspect in his white pickup truck and attempted a traffic stop.

The suspect did stop but pointed a gun at police officers. No shots were fired by either parties at the time and police backed away.

He then barricaded in his truck before taking off.

“He got back in his vehicle and drove in different parts of the town and stopped a couple of times, brandished the weapon both times. We, the officers, felt that he was a threat to the community and to the officers. They still were giving him enough room to maybe he would give up… He pointed the gun at the officers. They backed up to cover and tried to talk him down from what he was doing,” said Louis Flowers, Weatherford Police Chief.

This then lead to a short chase.

During the pursuit, the suspect fired multiple rounds at officers.

The shots were returned, and the man was killed.

Police say they believe he had an intent to shoot and kill officers.

“Obviously, we’re not looking for a fatality ever, ever. And that’s why officers backed off and gave him room to give up, gave him all those times. Rounds were fired after officers were fired upon. And there’s no other option at that point but to keep the public safe,” said Eric Foster, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, public information officer.

It all started in this parking lot outside a local natural gas measurement company, Thurmond-McGlothlin.

The division manager told KFOR the man showed up in his white pickup truck and asked for an application.

“When he pulled up, he was being real aggressive and cursing at the guys and was asking for an application,” said Clay Mol, Division Manager at Thurmond-McGlothlin.

Mol said when the employee told him they weren’t hiring right now, he pulled a gun on him.

“That’s when he pulled the gun out and they backed up, backed away. And that’s when he drove off,” said Mol.

Clay Mol is shocked something like this happened in his city.

“It’s unfortunate. The world we live in, but we’re just lucky that our guys are protected today. And God looking over,” said Mol.

Police don’t know why he pointed the gun in the first place.

“It’s unfortunate that it ends like this. It doesn’t have to, you know, that’s what the public needs to hear. It never has to end like this. Yield to law enforcement and things can be worked out,” said Foster.

The chase ended near East Main Street and Washington Avenue right off the highway in Weatherford.

The Police Chief tells us the nearby high school and Southwestern Oklahoma State University were both on a soft lockdown at the time.

Fortunately, no one else was injured.

Police still have not identified the man.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are now leading a joint investigation.