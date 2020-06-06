Police Chief Gourley discusses use of force investigations in wake of George Floyd’s death, criticism against OKCPD

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said he will put measures in place to ensure that Oklahoma City Police Department officers not use the type of restraint that resulted in the death of George Floyd.

Gourley spoke with KFOR at length on Friday about OKCPD procedures.

Black Lives Matter leaders criticized Gourley and called for his resignation following protests last weekend in which Oklahoma City police officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters.

On Tuesday, leaders with the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police insisted they only resorted to using tear gas and guns loaded with rubber bullets after protesters sparked the violence.

Floyd’s death has sparked outrage and protests across the United States and in other parts of the world.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on May 25, bore his knee down onto the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and pleaded for his life. Floyd died beneath Chauvin’s knee.

Three other officers who were with Chauvin either helped pin Floyd down or stood guard as onlookers shouted at Chauvin, telling him that Floyd couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin and the other officers were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin is now charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other officers – Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng – have been charged with aiding and abetting.

Following criticism from Black Lives Matter, Gourley posted a video on YouTube in which he said, “We’re gonna do better, and black lives do matter.”

In the above interview, Gourley discusses how the Oklahoma City Police Department is ahead of other police departments with its deescalation policy. He also discusses future improvements to officer training.