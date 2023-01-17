CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) – The OSBI has confirmed remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County, but they cannot confirm yet whether it belongs to four-year-old Athena Brownfield.

The day after OSBI officials confirmed that the search for Athena that stretched for days had turned to a recovery mission, the town of Cyril was in shock.

“People are on edge and [they’re] going to be watching their kids for a while, you know, really, really close,” said Cyril Police Chief Garrett Raney.

“It’s not a feeling you want.”

Disturbing details revealed the caretaker Alysia Adams confessed to investigators that her husband Ivon repeatedly punched and beat Athena at their home on 225 West Nebraska just after midnight on Christmas until she was no longer moving.

Alysia then told investigators Ivon told her he took Athena’s body and buried her near the couple’s former home in Rush Springs.

This shocking new information was revealed as Alysia Adams appeared before a Caddo County judge for the first time Tuesday on child neglect on five hundred thousand dollars bond.

Ivon Adams is currently being held in Arizona on first degree murder and child neglect. It is expected that he will be extradited back to Oklahoma.

A memorial now sits on the front steps on that home on West Nebraska exactly a week after Athena was first reported missing, and a mail carrier found her five-year-old sister outside of the home, alone.

“People are oging to be down and out for a while [and] there’s not a whole lot of positives out of the situation, but we do have one little girl that we did save,” Chief Raney added.