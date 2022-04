AUBURN HILLS, Michigan (Storyful/KFOR) – A raccoon has surrendered to police after an Auburn Hills officer in Michigan comes knocking.

The police department posted, “Here is actual video of a search warrant our Officers served this weekend. The bandit surrendered without incident.”

The video shows the officer knocking on the trash can and running away before the raccoon peeks out.

At the time of this post, the video has been shared nearly 8,000 times.