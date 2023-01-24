DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – Police vest cam video has been released in the case involving a 76-year-old woman, who was arrested after police say she shot and killed her terminally-ill husband inside a hospital room in Daytona Beach, Florida on January 21st.

Officers say Ellen Gilland, 76, made a suicide pact with her husband, Jerry Gilland, 77, a few weeks earlier.

According to Daytona Police Chief Jakari Young, Gilland told officers that should her husband “take a turn for the worse,” he was supposed to shoot himself, then she would turn the gun on herself.

However, she told officers he was too weak to hold the gun, so Gilland shot him instead, then was too afraid to go through with shooting herself.

Video at the top of this story shows officers responding to the AdventHealth hospital room, trying to get Gilland to drop the gun. Officers are heard saying she was seated near the door and still had the gun in her hand.

“We don’t want to hurt you! Tell me what’s going on. Just talk to me,” one officer said.

“She never put the gun down, so she never specifically made a threat that she was going to shoot any of us, but she never put the gun down,” Young said.

Police threw a “flash bang” into the room, which startled Gilland, causing her to accidentally fire a shot into the ceiling.

Ellen Gilland. Photo courtesy: Volusia County Corrections.

More than three hours later, officers were able to arrest Gilland, who is seen in the video being wheeled out of the hospital in a wheelchair with zip-ties cuffed to her wrists.

Gilland was transported to the Volusia County Jail, charged with first-degree premeditated murder and three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.