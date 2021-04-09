Police identify 5-year-old killed in accidental shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials have identified a 5-year-old child who was killed in an accidental shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

On Thursday afternoon, officers were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of N.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

When officers arrived, they found 5-year-old Trevion Cole suffering from a gunshot wound. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Investigators say it appears that Trevion and another child found a gun inside the home, which led to the other child accidentally shooting Trevion.

Authorities say that although there was an adult at the home, they were not in the room when the shooting occurred.