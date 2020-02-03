Police identify man killed in Monday morning shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more details after one person was killed and two others injured in an early morning shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

On Monday morning, emergency crews were called to a possible shooting at a home near N.E. 36th and Lincoln.

Officials say one person died from their injuries in the shooting. That man has now been identified as 24-year-old Alex Michael Harge.

Investigators say 34-year-old Joshua Rogers and 23-year-old Cleevan Reed showed up to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were both treated and released.

Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like firecrackers and a car speeding by.

Authorities say they are investigating the case as a possible drive-by shooting.

At this point, there is no information on a suspect.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.