OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Police have identified the man who died after leading deputies on a high-speed chase ending in a crash near 74th and Hefner.

According to The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office a deputy tried to pull over 39-year-old Jeffrey Riess near 178th and MacArthur Boulevard.

“At about 6:00 this morning, one of our deputies tried to pull over Mr.Riess, he was wanted on suspicion of a burglary,” said Aaron Brilbeck with OCSO.

During the stop, Riess drove away in the vehicle, forcing the deputy into a car chase.

“Mr. Riess did not respond to commands and instead took off,” said Brilbeck. “The chase reached speed up to 120 mph.”

It was just a short police chase before Riess crashed into the Southbound lanes on Lake Hefner Parkway.

The car caught on fire and burned, leaving only the charred remains of metal left behind.

Police told News 4 this wasn’t their first time they have had a run in with Riess.

“We’ve had at least one encounter with Mr.Riess in the past couple of months involving a domestic dispute with his girlfriend,” said Brilbeck.

The Sheriff’s office said Riess was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s a shame this happened,” added Brilbeck.

Investigators have not yet revealed the details behind the burglary Riess was wanted for.