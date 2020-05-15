Follow the storms
Police in Alabama arrest Oklahoma man wanted for shooting into home

Manuel Dutra

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Altus say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in 2019.

Officials with the Altus Police Department began investigating a string of shootings in late October 2019 after multiple homes suffered damage from gunfire. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Recently, police in Lineville, Alabama arrested 26-year-old Manuel Dutra for shooting into a home in the 700 block of N. Willard.

Dutra was transported back to Altus and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

He was charged with willfully discharging a deadly weapon into a dwelling.

