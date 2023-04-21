OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a violent armed robbery in northwest Oklahoma City.

On April 20, Oklahoma City police were called to an armed robbery at a Dollar General, located near N.W. 122nd and Council Rd.

According to the police report, an employee said that as she was leaving work, she noticed a suspect crawling underneath the stockade fence near the parking lot.

Investigators say the suspect pulled out a gun and asked if she had anything on her. He then asked her if the store was closed.

“[The victim] said [the suspect] grabbed her by her neck and turned her around while aiming the firearm at her. [The victim] explained that he instructed her to go into the store, give him all the money in the register, and act as if nothing was going on,” the police report states.

Once inside the store, the victim said she saw her coworker and began to say his name.

Officials say as soon as the suspect saw the coworker, he fired four to five rounds at him. The coworker was shot and ran to the back office.

Authorities say the suspect grabbed the money from the register and ran out of the front doors.

According to the police report, the suspect was wearing a black or navy blue hoodie with a red or orange symbol on the front with black joggers.

The suspect is described as a black man, between 20 to 30-years-old. He stands at approximately 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds.