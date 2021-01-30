Police investigate fatal shooting in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a fatal shooting at the Summer Oaks Apartments near Northwest 16th and MacArthur.

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday. Police arrived on scene to find a male deceased.

The suspect is still on the loose, but police have a good idea of who the person is. The suspect description and victim identity have not been released yet.

Diana Mitchell, who lives in the apartment complex, didn’t hear what was going on but was concerned when she found out what happened.

“That’s kind of scary now,” she said. “I’m going to really start paying attention, because I didn’t hear anything and normally when something happens I hear it, and I might step outside, but I’ll be very cautious right now. I mean that’s crazy.”