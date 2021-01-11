Police investigate fatal shooting NE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night.

It happened near Northeast 16th and I-35.

One person died in the shooting. Police have not identified the victim or suspect.

“Someone heard one gunshot, after that like five seconds later we heard a car drive by, we never came out of the house, we heard the sirens,” neighbor Renee Moseley said. “I was like, ‘wow, like really?'”

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

“We didn’t hear any argument, no screaming, no yelling, anything,” Moseley said.

Others neighbors were worried when they saw the scene.

“I was kind of scared,” Lashawna Wilson said.

“When I got here this morning, seeing the [crime scene] tape, I’m just like, ‘oh lord,'” Latisha Wright said.

She adds she’s glad she wasn’t home when it happened.

“That was by the grace of God,” she said.