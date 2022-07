A man died after suffering “several injuries consistent with gunshot wounds” Oklahoma City Police tell News 4.

The Oklahoma Police Department has informed us the man called 9-11 but was unconscious when police arrived at the scene.

He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries soon after.

The scene is near S May Ave and SW 44th ST at the Mayridge South Apartments .

Police have not identified any suspects.

The man’s name has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.