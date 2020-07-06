Police investigating after 19-year-old shot in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot in a possible home invasion.

It happened around 3 p.m. near Northwest 122nd and MacArthur.

Police say the suspect and victim may have known each other. The suspect was let into the house.

“He entered the house, ended up in a confrontation with our victim, during that time, the suspect fired several shots,” Capt. Jeff Spruill with Oklahoma City Police said.

The victim was shot in the chest.

Police say three or four people may have been in the house at the time. They say the victim came out of the house, possibly trying to get help.

“We have evidence in the driveway, on the car, several other places in the street,” Spruill said.

“I see they were actually putting the body onto the stretcher and everything and getting ready to take him into EMSA, take him to the hospital,” neighbor Rhonda Geanes said. Police say they have a description of the suspect’s vehicle. “It’s supposed to be a four-door white Mitsubishi that was trapped actually in the driveway for a minute and had to figure out how to get out and get away and ran over a gas meter,” Spruill said. ONG was called out to repair the gas meter. Some neighbors are now questioning their own safety. “It’s very concerning, it just happened what, two or three doors down from my own door, with my own kid, my own family, so that is surprising, and it’s worrisome,” Geanes said. “You have to wonder, somebody knocks at my door, do I need to open it, or do I need to bring my 45 when I open up that door?” Police say the victim is in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon. They haven’t released a full description of the suspect.

