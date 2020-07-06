Police investigating after 19-year-old shot in NW OKC

“I see they were actually putting the body onto the stretcher and everything and getting ready to take him into EMSA, take him to the hospital,” neighbor Rhonda Geanes said.
Police say they have a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
“It’s supposed to be a four-door white Mitsubishi that was trapped actually in the driveway for a minute and had to figure out how to get out and get away and ran over a gas meter,” Spruill said.
ONG was called out to repair the gas meter.
Some neighbors are now questioning their own safety.
“It’s very concerning, it just happened what, two or three doors down from my own door, with my own kid, my own family, so that is surprising, and it’s worrisome,” Geanes said. “You have to wonder, somebody knocks at my door, do I need to open it, or do I need to bring my 45 when I open up that door?”
Police say the victim is in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon. They haven’t released a full description of the suspect.