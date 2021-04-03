Police investigating after dog shot at Norman dog park

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are investigating after someone shot a dog at Norman Community Dog Park.

Officers say the suspect and victim’s dogs were interacting when the victim’s dog allegedly became aggressive.

Police say the suspect then pulled out a gun and fired a single shot, hitting the victim’s dog.

“I saw a dog shot in there, the owner picked him up and took him to the vet and the other guy, the cops showed up, the other guy was being detained,” one person who arrived at the dog park right after the shooting said.

Others say they’re surprised that something like this happened at a dog park.

“There’s kids here, there’s families here, there’s animals here,” Alex Ryzhkob said.

“I think it’s pretty crazy, there’s, like, citizens here,” Berek Talgat said.

Witnesses told police it appeared the dogs were simply playing.

The victim took his dog to a veterinarian. The dog’s condition is unknown.

Police filed a warrant request for the suspect on complaints of reckless discharge of a firearm and animal cruelty.