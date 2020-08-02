Police investigating after officer-involved shooting in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Bricktown early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. near Reno and Joe Carter Avenue.

A witness says tensions were running high when shots were fired. Police responded quickly.

“Officers were nearby and responded to that location. When one of the officers arrived, he saw a vehicle leaving, and engaged those subjects. The officer discharged his firearm, and that vehicle fled the scene,” Capt. Larry Withrow with Oklahoma City Police said.

The vehicle that fled was a dark-colored SUV. Police lost it a short time later.

Officers say one victim showed up to the hospital from the initial shooting with non-life threatening injuries.

“To our knowledge no other people have been injured in this incident,” Withrow said.

Witnesses believe the shooting started as some sort of disagreement, and people got riled up.

“It’s very early in this investigation, and we do not have a lot of details at this time,” Withrow said.

There was damage left behind– shattered glass, bullet holes in cars, and blood shed on a truck. “Several vehicles were struck by gunfire at the scene,” Withrow said. The area was closed for several hours while investigators collected evidence. So far, police don’t have a suspect description.

“There were several people involved in shooting. We do not have a description of the remainder of those people,” Withrow said.

Police say they’re looking to see if there’s surveillance video from surrounding businesses. The officer did have his body camera on during the shooting. The officer will be on administrative leave during the investigation.

