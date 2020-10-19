Police investigating after officer-involved shooting in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening at an apartment complex on the 900 block of Southeast 15th.

“We received several shots fired calls, and when they got here they engaged one subject that they believe to be a suspect,” Capt. Dan Stewart with Oklahoma City Police said.

The incident happened in the parking lot. The suspect had his hands in his pockets, and police told him to take them out. He took out a weapon instead.

“At that time, an officer discharged one round, nobody was struck, and then they were able to take the suspect into custody,” Stewart said.

Nobody around was hurt either.

Police have not disclosed exactly what kind of weapon it was. They also don’t know exactly how the suspect was involved in the original shots fired call.

The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave.