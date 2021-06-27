Police investigating after shooting in Midtown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a shooting early Sunday morning near Northwest 10th and Hudson.

At least two people were hurt.

Police say there was some kind of fight, and shots were fired. At least two people were hit, and they showed up to the hospital on their own. One is in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was a man walking away from the scene, but no arrests have been made.

People in Midtown shared their reaction to the shooting.

“It’s crazy to hear that, you think this is a very safe neighborhood, so it makes you feel a little strange walking around here,” Brandon Hillin said.

“That’s crazy that happened, but stuff happens, you know. It’s not going to change anything that we do around here,” Brad Skaggs said.

Others say it’s unfortunate it happened, but not entirely surprised.

“We live pretty close to the area, and it was a little shocking, but there are a lot of people out at night, we walk our dog in the area quite a bit, and I guess it’s not extremely shocking, but it is a little concerning,” Hunter West said.

“Just hearing that, stuff like that happens all the time, but still very shocking and scary for the people that were around, for anyone who could’ve been hurt, just kind of adds a damper to your day and just kind of, reality hits honestly, that bad things and scary things happen all the time, unfortunately,” Zoe King said.