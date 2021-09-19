Police investigating after shooting in Warr Acres leaves one dead, one hospitalized

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night near Wilshire and MacArthur.

The shooting happened in a parking lot. Police say one person died at the scene, while another was taken to a nearby apartment complex in someone’s car. From there, that person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are still investigating how the shooting started. There is no suspect information at this point.

Some neighbors in the area say they head popping noises at night, but didn’t realize they were gunshots at first.

“There was like three gunshots and then a whole bunch and then a couple more after that,” Peyton Shaw said. “My first thought was that it was fireworks, and I was like, ‘man it’s like midnight.'”

“To hear them in rapid succession like that was a little concerning once we knew it was gunshots especially and then to know somebody lost their life was really upsetting,” Michelle Shaw said. “It was a lot. That was the most alarming thing, and you think, if it was gunfire, now I’m really worried because that was a lot of gunfire.”

“I can’t believe that was just like a couple feet from me sleeping,” Peyton said.

“Hearing something like that and knowing it was gunfire and that somebody lost their life, I think it might make you a little more cautious, about coming out, especially after dark, being more aware of what’s going on around you,” Michelle said.

The victims have not been identified.

OSBI is helping with the investigation.