Police investigating after two people shot at bar

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after two people were shot in a bar near Northwest 39th and Penn.

Officers were called to Tramps bar just after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

“When they arrived they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” Lt. Isaac Goodman with Oklahoma City Police said.

The two victims were taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition. Police say the other’s condition is less critical.

The suspect fled the scene.

“We have information about a vague description of the shooter, he is at large at this point,” Goodman said.

Police have not released the description.

They don’t know the motive yet, but don’t think it was a random act.

“We do believe the victim that’s in critical condition was the intended target of the shooter, but we do not know why,” Goodman said.

Police are not sure if the other victim was also an intended target.