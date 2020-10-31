Police Investigating Fatal Auto Pedestrian Accident

YUKON,Okla. (KFOR) - Yukon Police are trying to locate 85 year old Jack King.

He was last seen driving a white 2001 Lexus L43 with Oklahoma License Plate DSQ-751 in the area of northwest 36th & Yukon parkway around 4:30pm Friday.

He is wearing a light yellow shirt, tan gloves, tan slacks and grey loafer shoes with the toes cut out.

Mr. King suffers from Alzheimer's and does not have his medication with him.

If you see King, please call police.