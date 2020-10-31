Oklahoma City Police are investigating a fatal accident in northeast Oklahoma City. The male victim was found just before 9pm near northeast 36th street and Stella. The area does not have street lights and the victim was found wearing all black clothing. The motorist who spotted the victim called police. When they started investigating, they discovered the victim had been stuck by several motorists. Authorities are asking for anyone with information or who may have witnessed this accident to please call Oklahoma City Police.
Police Investigating Fatal Auto Pedestrian Accident
