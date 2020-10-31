Police Investigating Fatal Auto Pedestrian Accident

News
Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a fatal accident in northeast Oklahoma City. The male victim was found just before 9pm near northeast 36th street and Stella. The area does not have street lights and the victim was found wearing all black clothing. The motorist who spotted the victim called police. When they started investigating, they discovered the victim had been stuck by several motorists. Authorities are asking for anyone with information or who may have witnessed this accident to please call Oklahoma City Police.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter