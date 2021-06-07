Police investigating homicide near downtown Oklahoma City

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead near downtown Oklahoma City.

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday night, police were called to check the welfare of a man in the 1300 block of W. Reno Ave.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found a man on the sidewalk. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials are not releasing many details about the case, but say the victim had injuries consistent with a homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report