Police investigating homicide near downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead near downtown Oklahoma City.

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday night, police were called to check the welfare of a man in the 1300 block of W. Reno Ave.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found a man on the sidewalk. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials are not releasing many details about the case, but say the victim had injuries consistent with a homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.