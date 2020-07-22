Police investigating multiple scenes after chase ended in crash

OKLAHOMA CITY- Oklahoma City police were involved in a chase across town on Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle fired shots into homes, business and other cars.

“We received numerous calls come into 911 with the same suspect vehicle,” said

Sgt. Jennifer Titus, Oklahoma City Police.

Police were then searching for a white Honda car.

“There are three suspects. two males and a female passenger,” Tutus said. “Shooting out of the vehicle. Into businesses and into several other vehicles and houses.”

Calls coming in starting in the early afternoon from the Northeast and Northwest side of town reporting damages.

Police finally spotted the vehicle near Southwest 44th and Penn and the car refused to pull over.

“Speeds of the pursuit are unclear at this time. We’re still working on the investigation. I do know that the speeds reached over the speed limit at different variations of the pursuit,” Titus said.

The chase ended at SE 29th and Shields, as the Honda crashed in the intersection.

Three other vehicles hit. A car carrying a pregnant woman was also involved.

“There were a total of 4 people taken to the hospital between the civilians involved and the suspects,” Titus said.

Police say there are now at least 10 different scenes around the city that are a part of the investigation and they’re still looking into the weapon that was used.

“It seems like some sort of pellet or BB gun,” Titus said.

Police say charges of assault with a deadly weapon are expected.

