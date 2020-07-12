Police investigating shooting at SW OKC gas station

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was transported to a hospital after a shooting at a gas station parking lot in Southwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police were on scene at the 7-Eleven near Southwest 29th Street and May Avenue.

According to police, they were called to the gas station around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

Authorities say they are searching for two suspects–a white male and black male. They say the suspects took off in separate vehicles. Both were last seen heading southbound on May Avenue.

According to police officials, the victim was filling up his bicycle tires at the air pump when one of the suspects approached him. Officers say after some sort of altercation between the two, the other suspect drove up in another vehicle and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.