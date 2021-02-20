Police investigating shooting in north OKC

News
Posted: / Updated:

OKCPD on the scene of a shooting that occurred Saturday morning on the 100 block of NW 80th St.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police officers responded to a shooting Saturday morning on the 100 block of NW 80th St.

OKCPD received the call at 9:51 a.m. on Saturday.

One unidentified 17-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound inside the residence and was transported to the hospital.

The victim’s condition remains unknown at this time.

The suspect is still outstanding and the case is under investigation.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

