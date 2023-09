OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at the Lamplight Apartments on Northwest 34th Street around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Lamplight Apartments on NW 34th St. Photo from KFOR.

Police say that one man was shot at the scene and has been transported to OU Medical Center. No additional details about the victim’s condition are available at this time.

This is a developing story.