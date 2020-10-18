Police investigating SW OKC stabbing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person is in the hospital following a stabbing outside of a Southwest Oklahoma City gas station Sunday afternoon.
Oklahoma City Police say they received a call at approximately 3:26 p.m. about a person being stabbed outside a Valero gas station near Southwest 74th Street and May Avenue.
Paramedics transferred the victim to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Police say they have a suspect in custody in connection to the crime.
