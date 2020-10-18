Police investigating SW OKC stabbing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a stabbing outside a SW Oklahoma City gas station. October 18, 2020. KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person is in the hospital following a stabbing outside of a Southwest Oklahoma City gas station Sunday afternoon.

Oklahoma City Police say they received a call at approximately 3:26 p.m. about a person being stabbed outside a Valero gas station near Southwest 74th Street and May Avenue.

Paramedics transferred the victim to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say they have a suspect in custody in connection to the crime.

Latest Stories

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter