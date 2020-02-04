Police investigating theft at popular Greek restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for an alleged thief who got away with money from a tip jar from a popular restaurant.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers were called to Sweis Greek Café, located in the 200 block of S. Western Ave., following a reported theft.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man came into the store and told the clerk to open the cash register.

According to the police report, employees say the man asked for change for a $50 bill. When the employee said she wouldn’t open the cash register, the suspect told her to “open the register and empty it.”

At that point, he stepped back and placed his hand on his waistband, which made the employee think he had a gun.

She still refused to open the register, which led the man to grab money from the tip jar and a couple of candy bars. When the employee yelled at him to put the candy bars back, the man “threw the candy bars down and grabbed the iPad off of the counter.”

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.