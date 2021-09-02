Police issue warrants for Ohio man accused of assaulting reporter on live TV during Hurricane Ida coverage

GULFPORT, Miss. (WBTW) — Police in Mississippi have issued warrants for an Ohio man who is accused of assaulting a reporter on live TV during Hurricane Ida coverage.

The Gulfport Police Department announced it had issued warrants for Benjamin Eugene Dagley, of Wooster, Ohio, after he was identified with help from the public. In the video, he can be seen getting out of his car and getting in the face of NBC and MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster.

Warrants were issued for two counts of simple assault, disturbance of the peace, and violation of emergency curfew, according to police. Dagley is also being investigated for a possible probation violation out of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, police said.

Dagley is no longer along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and was last seen traveling in a white 2016 Ford F-150 with Ohio license plate PJR1745, according to police.

We would like to thank the public for coming forward and helping identify Dagley. pic.twitter.com/SFPJAekshn — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) August 31, 2021

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call their local law enforcement.