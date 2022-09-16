EL CAJON, California (KFOR/Storyful) – A “hero” police K-9 officially retired from the El Cajon Police Department after seven years on the force. Jester was given a warm sendoff after responding to more than 1,000 radio calls, conducting 465 building searches, and assisting with nearly 200 arrests during his service, one of which resulted in Jester getting stabbed in the neck on June 1st.

Police say Jester refused to let go of a suspect until he was arrested, even though that suspect had stabbed Jester in the throat. Prior to that, authorities say that suspect ran from police with that knife, and ran into a high school, where Jester stopped him in his tracks.

An emergency vet treated Jester for his life-threatening injury, and the K9 was back at work just three weeks later.

When El Cajon’s mayor, Bill Wells, proclaimed “Jester the Hero K-9 Dog Day” on the day of his retirement, all in attendance at the city meeting gave a huge applause.

Jester will spend the rest of his days living as a pet with his handler.