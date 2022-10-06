PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KFOR/Storyful) – Video surveillance from a gas station in Philadelphia shows the moment a man returned to his car, parked at the pumps, and four armed suspects in a waiting van ambushed the man, chasing him into the store before stealing his car.

Video at the top of this story shows the masked suspects brandishing two handguns and two rifles, according to police.

They then stole the 29-year-old man’s 2022 red Chrysler 300, and drove in an opposite direction than the getaway van.

The October 1st incident has police asking for the public’s help.

The white Ford transit van with tinted windows had a paper tag from an unknown state with the numbers 4118905.

Any tips can be called in to the Philadelphia Police Department’s Northwest Detective Division at (215)686-3353. Callers may remain anonymous.