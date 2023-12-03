One person was taken into custody following a shooting in SW Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on Southwest 39th and Western.

Police told News 4 one person was found at the home and another victim showed up at an area hospital. The victim found inside the home was in critical condition while the second victim was considered stable.

Police were able to make an arrest in the shooting shortly after the incident took place but did not provide details into what led to the shooting.