Police: Man threatened to blow up building after disagreeing with COVID guidelines

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Del City have arrested a man who allegedly threatened to blow up a building over COVID-19 guidelines.

On Jan. 12, the Del City Police Department received an intelligence bulletin about someone making threats to blow up the Occupational Safety and Health Administration building in Oklahoma City.

Investigators learned that the man said he was going to rent a truck, fill it with gasoline, blow up the building, and then take his own life.

Officials identified the alleged suspect as 53-year-old James Scott Moore.

Authorities also learned that Moore had attempted to take money out of his bank account, which officials say would have given him the means to execute his plan.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Moore and went to his home. As he was being taken into custody, officers discovered that he was armed with two handguns.

Moore was arrested on a complaint of making a terroristic hoax.

Officials say Moore threatened the OSHA because he didn’t agree with the agency’s guidelines regarding COVID vaccinations or face coverings.