Police: Man threatened to blow up building after disagreeing with COVID guidelines

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
image of James Scott Moore.

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Del City have arrested a man who allegedly threatened to blow up a building over COVID-19 guidelines.

On Jan. 12, the Del City Police Department received an intelligence bulletin about someone making threats to blow up the Occupational Safety and Health Administration building in Oklahoma City.

Investigators learned that the man said he was going to rent a truck, fill it with gasoline, blow up the building, and then take his own life.

Officials identified the alleged suspect as 53-year-old James Scott Moore.

Authorities also learned that Moore had attempted to take money out of his bank account, which officials say would have given him the means to execute his plan.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Moore and went to his home. As he was being taken into custody, officers discovered that he was armed with two handguns.

Moore was arrested on a complaint of making a terroristic hoax.

Officials say Moore threatened the OSHA because he didn’t agree with the agency’s guidelines regarding COVID vaccinations or face coverings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter