Police: Man turns himself in following Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is in custody in Tulsa after a fatal shooting over the weekend, police say.
On Saturday, just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the Comanche Park apartments near N Peoria Ave. and E 36th St. N, in reference to a shooting.
When police arrived, they found Rodrick Adkins, who appeared to have been shot multiple times with a shotgun. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Sunday, suspect Nia Gaddis turned himself in to detectives. He was booked into jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.
