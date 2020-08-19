Police officer trapped in own handcuffs is rescued by firefighters

“Well that wasn’t a good start to the day.”
That was the good-humored tweet of a British police officer who wound up restrained by his own broken handcuffs and was unable to free himself Tuesday.
Core Training Sergeant Scott Renwick, with the Northamptonshire police, fessed up to the embarrassing incident after the local fire department tweeted, “Police Officer released from handcuffs after the had failed, used pedal cutters to release.”
Northamptonshire is located in central England, roughly 70 miles northwest of London.
Renwick replied to the tweet, “IT WAS MEEE,” adding that he needed a cake factory – presumably to thank the firefighters who freed him.
“I would have laughed too!!” Renwick assured Twitter, adding, “This could well make my career.”
